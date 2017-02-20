Feb 20 Zhaopin Ltd

* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 24.4 percent to rmb 508.9 million

* Says Q2 basic and diluted net loss per ads US$0.02

* Says Q2 non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ads US$0.20