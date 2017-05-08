May 8 Zheda Lande Scitech Ltd

* Chen Ping has resigned as chairman of board

* Wang linhua and Wang Yong Gui have resigned as executive directors

* Chen Ping has been appointed as vice chairman of board

* Qi Jinsong , Chen Ping , Guan Zilong And Xu Jianfeng have been appointed as executive directors

* Wang Yong Gui has resigned as vice president of company and secretary of board

* Qi Jinsong has been appointed as chairman