BRIEF-Forcs to pay stock dividend of 0.05 new shares/share
* Says it plans to pay stock dividend of 0.05 new shares/share to shareholders of record on June 30
May 8 Zheda Lande Scitech Ltd
* Chen Ping has resigned as chairman of board
* Wang linhua and Wang Yong Gui have resigned as executive directors
* Chen Ping has been appointed as vice chairman of board
* Qi Jinsong , Chen Ping , Guan Zilong And Xu Jianfeng have been appointed as executive directors
* Wang Yong Gui has resigned as vice president of company and secretary of board
* Qi Jinsong has been appointed as chairman
* Says signs cooperation deal with Veon on payment and processing services