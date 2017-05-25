BRIEF-Le Tanneur recapitalization of 13.3 million euros backed by Tolomei
* ANNOUNCES THAT HAVE ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO RECAPITALIZE AND GROW LE TANNEUR FOR AN AMOUNT OF AT LEAST EUR 13.3 MILLION
May 25 Zhejiang Asia Pacific Mechanical & Electronic Co Ltd :
* Says co sets up a chassis system JV in Guangzhou with GAC Component
* Says JV is capitalized at 84 million yuan and co holds a 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ho2NTQ
PORT SUNLIGHT, England, June 22 Nearly three months after Unilever CEO Paul Polman promised shareholders greater returns coupled with investments to drive growth, the launch of what it calls the biggest laundry breakthrough in a decade will be a key test of whether it can put its money where its mouth is.