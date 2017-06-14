BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
June 14Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co Ltd :
* Says co's shareholders have been completed acquisition of 47.9 percent stake in Shanda Games Limited
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X1nEPj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner