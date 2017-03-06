BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
March 6 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.15 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lvi88I
($1 = 6.8929 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: