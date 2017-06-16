June 16 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.06 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AuxJEF

