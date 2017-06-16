BRIEF-Ardent Leisure updates on estimated distribution & full year result
* Announced estimated distribution of 1.0 cent per stapled security for second half of year ending 30 June 2017
June 16 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.06 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22
* FY loss attributable to owners of co HK$35.0 million versus loss of HK$9.4 million