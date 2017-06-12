UPDATE 8-Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement bill, fate uncertain
* U.S. hospital stocks surge after legislation unveiled (Adds more reaction)
June 12 Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.12 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/wTAiv7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* U.S. hospital stocks surge after legislation unveiled (Adds more reaction)
* Evolent Health, Inc. announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock