BRIEF-ReproCell says exercise of options
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20
May 10 Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says board elects Hu Jiqiang as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pjt4b6
* Says it concluded a license agreement with Osaka City University and a professor of Osaka City University on June 20