BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 25.5 million yuan to set up a auto tech JV with partners in Zhejiang
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan and the company will hold 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/92MmFf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes