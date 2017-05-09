HK's new board seen a big draw for startups, not secondary listings
* Less likely to attract Chinese firms already listed overseas
May 9 Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 51 percent stake in a Zhejiang-based art media auction firm for 37.2 million yuan
* Says it will hold 66 percent stake in target company after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uSYfF0
* Says it plans to set up unit with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($146.46 million) in Nanjing