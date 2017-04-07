BRIEF-GTT Communications prices private offering
* GTT Communications Inc - priced its previously announced private offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.875% senior notes due 2024
April 7 Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture Group Co Ltd
* Says its board elects Jiang Guoxing as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oJh4iD
* Says it plans to apply for Hong Kong share offering of up to 724.85 million shares