March 28Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 51.6 million yuan to 63.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (39.7 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5OrFX3

