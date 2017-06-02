BRIEF-Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share
* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE
June 2 Zhejiang DiAn Diagnostics Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qVdup3
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees