UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Zhejiang Dilong Culture Development Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 420 percent to 470 percent, or to be 78.0 million yuan to 85.5 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 15.0 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is completion of major asset restructuring project
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WER50d
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.