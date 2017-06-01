BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 1Zhejiang Dilong Culture Development Co Ltd :
* Says it elects Jiang Feixiong as chairman and general manager
* Says it appoints Jiang Liqin as CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gQIXQ3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29