May 11 Zhe Jiang Dong Ri Ltd Co :

* Says it plans to issue shares and pay cash of 391,543,580 yuan, to buy wholesale market and cold chain logistics center for 1.19 billion yuan

* Says it will issue up to 77 million shares in private placement to raise up to 800 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/htG0Go

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)