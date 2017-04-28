April 28 Zhejiang Double Arrow Rubber Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 52.9 million yuan to 66.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (44.1 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tAmll4

