March 27Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co Ltd :

* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 1.1 percent to increase by 20.9 percent, or to be net profit of 9 million yuan to 11 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (9.1 million yuan)

* Says lack of capacity utilization and low performance of science unit as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aKf1xH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)