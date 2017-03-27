BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co Ltd :
* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 1.1 percent to increase by 20.9 percent, or to be net profit of 9 million yuan to 11 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (9.1 million yuan)
* Says lack of capacity utilization and low performance of science unit as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aKf1xH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: