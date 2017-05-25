BRIEF-NDTV gets members' nod for reappointment of Prannoy Roy as exec co-chairperson
* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Prannoy Roy as executive co chairperson
May 25Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will inject 10 million yuan into a Beijing-based tech co to hold 10 percent stake
* Says the Beijing-based tech co will become its unit after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VqF2KF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Prannoy Roy as executive co chairperson
* NYX Gaming Group announces commitment for debt refinancing and debenture redemption