April 26 Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 33.9 million yuan to 45.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (37.7 million yuan)

* Comments that stable performance of business wear and development of Uniform product are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/l624tW

