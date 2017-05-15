BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r7he4e
($1 = 6.8991 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company