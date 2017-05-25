BRIEF-Cachet Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 30
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29
May 25 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 1
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 2 and the dividend will be paid on June 2
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28