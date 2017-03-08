WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has used 498.0 million shares in the company as collateral, representing 30.7 percent of total issued share capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mWF9lc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.