BRIEF-Extrawell Pharmaceutical Holdings says FY profit attributable HK$20.8 million
* Directors do not recommend payment of dividend for year ended 31 March 2017
June 28Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration
* Says certificate issued to mycophenolate mofetil manufactured by the company and the valid period is until June 25, 2022
* Mannkind-Deerfield to amend terms of minimum liquidity covenant such that each month from October to December, company must maintain at least $10 million of cash & cash equivalents