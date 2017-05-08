BRIEF-Evotec announces strategic investment in Facio Therapies
* Announces strategic investment in Facio Therapies to support development of novel FSHD therapy
May 8Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it gets official approval for its telmisartan tablets, which is used for primary hypertension treatment, from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Company will be able to sell its telmisartan tablets in the United States after receiving the FDA approval
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GnFKkp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets