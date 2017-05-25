BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
May 25Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it received FDA approval for duloxetine capsules from U.S Food and Drug Administration
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kx4KJ7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting