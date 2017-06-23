Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 30.6 million yuan to set up a Cangnan-based food JV with investment firm
* The JV will be capitalized at 60 million yuan and the company will hold 51 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sXiV4M
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.