WRAPUP 4-New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
June 27Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 4
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 5 and the dividend will be paid on July 5
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CpDxEs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
June 28 A New York Supreme Court Justice sided with J. Crew Group Inc in a dispute with some of its senior lenders, allowing the U.S. preppy retailer to move forward with a restructuring deal to cut its $2.1 billion debt pile.