BRIEF-MCE Holdings secures contracts to supply components and parts for Perodua car model
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
May 25Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 8.6 million yuan to set up a Yiwu-based feed unit with partners
* Says it will hold 15 percent stake in feed unit
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city