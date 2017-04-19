New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19Zhejiang Huatong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration
* Says certificate issued to enema, solution and liniment manufactured by the company and the valid period is until April 13, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oE24zz
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.