in a day
BRIEF-Zhejiang Int'l says change of company's owner
July 28, 2017 / 2:12 PM

BRIEF-Zhejiang Int'l says change of company's owner

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Int'l Group Co Ltd

* Says its owner Sinochem Group plans to sell its units' 58.25 million shares in the company, representing 28.08 percent of total issued share capital, to Zhejiang International Business Group Co Ltd

* Says State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the People's Government of Zhejiang Province will become company's owner after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vPMxjo

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

