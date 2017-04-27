April 27 Zhejiang Jiemei Electronic and Technology Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 64.3 million yuan to 80.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 53.6 million yuan

* Says that favorable market and increased order as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/sXGmok

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)