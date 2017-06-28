BRIEF-India's Quadrant Televentures considered & approved sale of GSM business assets
* Says board considered & approved sale of GSM business assets of co
June 28 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd
* Says it signs contract worth 309.4 million yuan ($45.51 million) to supply equipment
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sQi0Te
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7987 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MOSCOW, June 29 Computers at Russian state gas giant Gazprom were infected as part of a global cyber attack on Tuesday, a government official and a person investigating the incident told Reuters.