PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 Zhejiang Jingu Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost tech unit's capital by 600 million yuan ($87.08 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qZaWEf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.