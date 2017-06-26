BRIEF-Hironic to buy 53.6 pct stake in Blue Core for 999.9 mln won
* Says it plans to buy 28,900 shares of Blue Core Company Ltd, a pharma machinery firm, for 999.9 million won
June 26 Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest up to $2.0 million in U.S. Spes Pharmaceuticals Inc for no more than 25 percent stake
June 27Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :