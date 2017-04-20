BRIEF-Celon Pharma Q1 net profit down at 5.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
April 20 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost capital of two units by a combined 500 million yuan ($72.66 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oOe2Z2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8815 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Tempus Logistics Group agreed to sell, and co agreed to acquire, entire 61.75% equity interest in Shenzhen Tempus Value Chain Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: