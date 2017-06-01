BRIEF-Tigenix to present at the 7th termis-eu conference in Davos
* REG-TIGENIX TO PRESENT AT THE 7TH TERMIS-EU CONFERENCE IN DAVOS, SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 1 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ryvhji
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REG-TIGENIX TO PRESENT AT THE 7TH TERMIS-EU CONFERENCE IN DAVOS, SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.