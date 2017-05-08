May 8 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 10

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 11 and the dividend will be paid on May 11

