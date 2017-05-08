BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical and unit to invest 50 mln yuan to set up Hangzhou-based tech firm
* Says it and unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Hangzhou-based tech firm
May 8 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 10
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 11 and the dividend will be paid on May 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o6aCx0
