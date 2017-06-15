BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 15 Zhejiang Kangsheng Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire two auto firms for about 1.5 billion yuan ($220.52 million)
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.26 billion yuan in share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ruU6h4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8021 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million