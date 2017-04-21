April 21 Zhejiang Longsheng Auto Parts Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 210 percent to 260 percent, or to be 46.3 million yuan to 57.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (22.0 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of automobile parts business is the main reason of the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/da5tXs

