BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
June 14Zhejiang Longsheng Auto Parts Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to invest 51 million yuan to set up a structuring technique JV in Shenzhen with partners
* The JV will be capitalized at 100 million yuan and the company will hold a 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HPhYBH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner