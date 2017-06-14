June 14Zhejiang Longsheng Auto Parts Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to invest 51 million yuan to set up a structuring technique JV in Shenzhen with partners

* The JV will be capitalized at 100 million yuan and the company will hold a 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HPhYBH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)