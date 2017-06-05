BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5Zhejiang Meili High Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Isbz6j
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million