April 24 Zhejiang Ming Jewelry Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 7.9 percent to 31.8 percent, or to be 45 million yuan to 55 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (41.7 million yuan)

* Comments that product structure adjustment and decreased financing expenses in Q2 are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CIVtVa

