* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 10.1 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 3 million yuan to 6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (6.7 million yuan)

* Comments that increased costs and expenses is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DuU2qp

