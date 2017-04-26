April 26 Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 328.2 million yuan ($47.63 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 130.2 million yuan year ago

* Says it applies to withdraw delisting risk warning after it returned to net profit in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pi3IY5; bit.ly/2oLvLhE

