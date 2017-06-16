June 16 Zhejiang Sanwei Rubber Item Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan (before tax) per share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.4 new shares for every share for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 22

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23

