BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21Zhejiang Semir Garment Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.75 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 26, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 27 and the dividend will be paid on April 27
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SAsvbX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)