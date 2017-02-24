BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 24 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 5.6 percent stake in the company at no lower than 37.4 yuan ($5.44) per share within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lMnxqR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8727 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
