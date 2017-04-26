April 26 Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 38.9 million yuan to 46.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (38.9 million yuan)

* Comments that improved sales scale and increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gUa3N3

