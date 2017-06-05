BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare says no firm decision on fund raising approved yet by board
* Says no firm decision has been approved till date with regard to way of fund raising Source text:http://bit.ly/2sHWmyC Further company coverage:
June 5Zhejiang Shouxiangu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says co's unit received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 1 0809907.2), named rotation method of dendrobium officinale and sealwort
* Says co's unit received a patent license (ZL 2013 1 0743712.8), named purification process, comprehensive utilization method and application of ganoderma lucidum spores powder
* Patent valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KT2nno
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says no firm decision has been approved till date with regard to way of fund raising Source text:http://bit.ly/2sHWmyC Further company coverage:
June 23 BIOTECH-IGG AB: * SAID ON THURSDAY IT ELECTED MATS ANDERSSON CHAIRMAN Source text: http://bit.ly/2sXR9VV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)